Patsy Arlene Bieser
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patsy Bieser.
September 22, 1930 - February 11, 2019
Patsy A. (Clay) Bieser passed away February 11, 2019, at her Mesa, Colorado ranch with her loving family by her side.
Patsy was born on September 22, 1930, from the union of Paul and Stella Clay in Pagosa Springs, Colorado. She was eldest of three daughters. She married Robert William "Bill" Bieser on August 11, 1949 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and he preceded her in death on August 12, 2015.
Patsy became a rancher's wife who loved the great outdoors, spending time with her family, and volunteering her time in community activities. She enjoyed sharing her gift and talents in sewing, carving, painting and making pine needle baskets. She loved to teach others how it was done. Friends and family will always remember that she always selflessly made time for others.
Patsy leaves behind, to cherish her memory, four children, Michael (Judy) Bieser of Hartford, KY; Jeraldine (Dave) Banzhaf of Glenrock, WY; Tom (Tammi) Bieser and Joy (Otis) Latham and a sister, Carolyn Walker all of Mesa, CO. Other survivors include nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by sister, Peggy Caldwell and granddaughter, Courtni Bieser.
No services are planned.
In lieu of flowers the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street Grand Junction, CO 81506, in Pasty's name.
Friends and family may leave their condolences at www.martinmortuary.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2019