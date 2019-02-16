Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pattie Patton. View Sign

Pattie Gae Patton

July 30, 1934 - February 12, 2019

Pat passed away February 12, at St. Mary's Hospital.

She was born in Crawford, Colorado on July 30, 1934, to Oscar and Adelia Linman. She was the third of six children and grew up on the family ranch.

She met her future husband, Dale Patton, when she was about ten years old. They were married in Crawford June 12, 1952, and moved to Grand Junction. To this union four daughters were born, Debra, Barbara, Sandra, and Terri.

In the 1960's they opened the first of two Patton's Thriftway grocery stores where she worked until they sold the store in 1974. She later worked at Mor-Value Stamp Store and Brown's Office Products until her retirement.

Pat enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading, bowling, and playing cards. She and Dale hosted many delicious meals and always served them farm style - meaning lots of food! She made a mean apple pie!

She was a very active member of First United Methodist church for over 40 years. She loved singing in the choir, playing in the bell choir and her soup for the church bazaar was legendary. She volunteered for the and HopeWest Hospice.

She is survived by her husband, Dale, and three daughters, Debra Patton Davis, Sandra Hobbs (Michael), and Terri Hickman (Steve), and her sister, Sharon Frey (Don). She has 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her daughter, Barbara Hall (Archie); two grandchildren; her parents; sister, Lenore Beil, and brothers, Dale, Bill, and Archie Linman.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Avenue, Grand Junction, CO.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church.

Pattie Gae PattonJuly 30, 1934 - February 12, 2019Pat passed away February 12, at St. Mary's Hospital.She was born in Crawford, Colorado on July 30, 1934, to Oscar and Adelia Linman. She was the third of six children and grew up on the family ranch.She met her future husband, Dale Patton, when she was about ten years old. They were married in Crawford June 12, 1952, and moved to Grand Junction. To this union four daughters were born, Debra, Barbara, Sandra, and Terri.In the 1960's they opened the first of two Patton's Thriftway grocery stores where she worked until they sold the store in 1974. She later worked at Mor-Value Stamp Store and Brown's Office Products until her retirement.Pat enjoyed sewing, crafts, reading, bowling, and playing cards. She and Dale hosted many delicious meals and always served them farm style - meaning lots of food! She made a mean apple pie!She was a very active member of First United Methodist church for over 40 years. She loved singing in the choir, playing in the bell choir and her soup for the church bazaar was legendary. She volunteered for the and HopeWest Hospice.She is survived by her husband, Dale, and three daughters, Debra Patton Davis, Sandra Hobbs (Michael), and Terri Hickman (Steve), and her sister, Sharon Frey (Don). She has 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her daughter, Barbara Hall (Archie); two grandchildren; her parents; sister, Lenore Beil, and brothers, Dale, Bill, and Archie Linman.A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 522 White Avenue, Grand Junction, CO.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.