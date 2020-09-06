Patty Lucille GrossJanuary 7, 1950 - August 26, 2020Patty Gross, 70, passed away August 25, after bravely battling chronic illness for many years.She was born in Grand Junction, CO, on January 7, 1950, to Bob and Luetta McFarland, one of five children. Patty was an active little girl who loved going to the park and playing with her dog, Red. It was when she was little that Patty developed her deep love of animals, a trait she carried throughout her life.She married Larry Gross November 27, 1964, and together they raised their daughter, Shirley, and son, Larry, Jr. The family lived for many years in Las Vegas, NV, and Patty was proud to help support the family with her beautician skills. In 2000 she and Larry returned to Grand Junction to be closer to family.While Patty was small in stature, she had a big attitude and an even bigger heart. She raised her children with love and understanding, and Patty's house has always been the house where family and friends gathered for occasions large and small, and sometimes for no occasion at all. She had a giving nature, loved everyone, and would go out of her way to help people in need. She was the heart and soul of her family; the rock everyone turned to for comfort and advice. In addition to her enduring love of animals, Patty loved fishing and cooking, she continued to love doing hair, and she never met a thrift store or yard sale where she couldn't find a new treasure to add to her collection. She will be dearly missed.She is survived by daughter, Shirley, and son, Larry (Lorinda); grandchildren, Sloan, Spencer (Krista), Kelsie (Logan), Darian, Summer, and Rayne; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Mason, and brothers, Earl and Bert McFarland.Services will be private.