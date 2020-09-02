Paul "Smitty" E. Smith



1967 - 2020



Paul E. Smith "Smitty" has rowed on down the river one last time.



His life began in 1967, and he went to his forever home on August 28, 2020.



Smitty left his mother, Bobbie Pruitt of Palisade, CO; father, Paul E. Smith Sr. and step-mother, Deb Smith of Haysville, KS; sister, Tina (Randy) French; nephews, Garrett (Kourtney), and Logon French all from Wichita, KS.



Smitty had a big heart and loved everyone he knew. He will be greatly missed by many!



Celebration of Smitty''s life will be held at RimRock Adventures, 927 CO-340, Fruita, CO 81521, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. This is a casual event and will be a potluck dinner. Feel free to bring any type of side dish, lawn chair and BYOB.

