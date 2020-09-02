1/1
Paul E. "Smitty" Smith
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul "Smitty" E. Smith

1967 - 2020

Paul E. Smith "Smitty" has rowed on down the river one last time.

His life began in 1967, and he went to his forever home on August 28, 2020.

Smitty left his mother, Bobbie Pruitt of Palisade, CO; father, Paul E. Smith Sr. and step-mother, Deb Smith of Haysville, KS; sister, Tina (Randy) French; nephews, Garrett (Kourtney), and Logon French all from Wichita, KS.

Smitty had a big heart and loved everyone he knew. He will be greatly missed by many!

Celebration of Smitty''s life will be held at RimRock Adventures, 927 CO-340, Fruita, CO 81521, on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. This is a casual event and will be a potluck dinner. Feel free to bring any type of side dish, lawn chair and BYOB.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
05:30 PM
RimRock Adventures
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved