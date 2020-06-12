Paul Forrest Moore



August 18, 1946 - April 26, 2020



It is with great sadness that the family of Paul Moore share news of his passing, on April 26, 2020, after a year and a half of severe back pain and multiple surgeries. He was in Grand Junction with family by his side.



Paul, 73, lived in Westminster, Colorado. He was born August 18, 1946, in Santa Rosa, California to Claude E. and Ruth Hazel Moore and raised in Fruita, Colorado, graduating from Fruita High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1964 and was assigned to the nuclear aircraft carrier, USS Enterprise. Upon completion of his six year naval career, he attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction. He moved to Denver and began his career with Public Service Company in 1971. Paul was married to Leilani Farley. They enjoyed traveling with Ports of Call and remained friends after divorcing in 1986.



Paul was employed as a Reactor Operator at Fort St. Vrain Power Plant in Platteville, Colorado. With his extensive naval nuclear engineering training he moved from Tender to Equipment Operator to Senior Reactor Operator to Quality Assurance. Coworkers described him as "really smart, a quiet guy who was cool headed and displayed a confidence that could calm others. He was a great guy, with a generous heart, genuine smile and wonderful sense of humor." He took early retirement in 1992, when Fort St. Vrain closed.



In 2002, Paul chose to go back to work and began a second career with Public Service Company at the Boulder Power Plant on the CU campus. He ended his career in 2009.



Family was important and many weekends and holidays were spent in Fruita, Grand Junction, Greeley, and Franktown with his siblings. They always started with a round of golf, followed by lawn games, plenty of beer, food and time to sit around telling stories.



Paul's parents, Ruth and Claude, are waiting to welcome Paul, as is brother, Claude William "Bill", who passed away two weeks prior to Paul.



He is survived by brothers, Stephen (Janet) Moore, Greeley, CO, and Dennis (Johnny) Moore Bennett, Palm Springs, CA and sisters, Diana Moore, and Julianne (Earl) Cogdill, Grand Junction, CO, and Linda (Roger) Shaffer, Fort Myers, FL. He also is survived by nieces, Christine Daniel, Michele Zamecnik, Danielle Rizzo and Brynn Moore, and nephews, Barton Day, Joshua Henrikson, Jamison Shaffer Bianchi, Colin Shaffer and Nathan Moore, plus grandnephews, Luke, Mason and Julius, and grandnieces, Elianna and Sophia.



A family celebration honoring Paul and Bill will be held at a later date in Grand Junction. Until we are together again, "Fly free and happy and across forever, and we'll meet now and then when we wish, in the one celebration that never will end."



