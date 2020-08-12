Paul Organ
July 21, 1940 - July 31, 2020
Francis "Paul" Organ, age 80, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center.
Paul was born in Denver, Colorado to Francis and Cleo (Jeremiasen) Organ on July 21, 1940. He received his B.S. degree in Sociology/Anthropology from CSU in 1967. He retired from the Colorado Department of Highways in 1988.
In 1978 Paul married Eileen Rourk in Georgetown, CO, where he introduced her to one of his passions - jeeping the Colorado Mountains in his 1949 Willys. In 1983 they moved to Grand Junction where Paul expanded his passions into exploring the Utah Desert in his jeep. He also had a great love of books and researching old-time western memorabilia.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Gordon Organ.
He is survived by his wife, Eileen Organ of Grand Junction; his brother's family of Aurora, sister-in-law, Tana Organ; niece, Trina Organ, and nephew, Todd Organ. He is also survived by his New England nieces and nephews who affectionately (and aptly) gave him the title of "Uncle Grumpy", as well as his beloved gang of life-time friends.
In accordance with Paul's wishes, cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
Memorial donations may be made to HopeWest Hospice: 3090B N 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Luv ya PG
PB