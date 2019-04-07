Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Sparks. View Sign

Paul Stanley Sparks

October 24, 1936 - March 31, 2019

Paul passed away peacefully at his home March 31, 2019.

He was born in Fruita to Walter and Lillian (Cantrell) Sparks. He grew up in the Grand Valley and graduated from Central High School in 1954. He married Alice White of Grand Junction and had three children. Paul worked for Crescent Creamery as a milkman for 30 years. Paul divorced and married Ann Dunn in 1976. After retiring from Crescent Creamery he worked as a grower at Palisade Nursery.

His hobbies included fishing, rock hunting, bottle digging and gardening. Paul and Ann grew hundreds of dahlias at their home and sold to florists on the Western Slope and the Aspen Farmer's Market. He registered two of his prize hybrid dahlias in the United States Dahlia Cultivar Registry. Paul was fondly known by many as the "Dahlia Man". He was always perfecting his "magic dirt" for the perfect flower. Paul and Ann received Yard of the Month and Yard of the Year numerous times.

Paul is survived by his wife, Ann, and his children, Stan (Mary) Sparks, Janet (Jess) Lindley, Pam (Lloyd) Zimmerman, David Dunn, Rick (Lynn) Dunn, Russ (Teresa) Dunn, Rod (DaleAnn) Dunn, and Terry (Jay) Arnett; 13 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Lillian; brother, Johnny; one grandchild, and four great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the hospice nurses and staff for their compassion and professionalism.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to HopeWest at 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, Colorado 81506.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019

