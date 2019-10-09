Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Winfield Rowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Paul Winfield Rowe



September 2, 1935 - September 26, 2019



Paul went home to Heaven on September 26, 2019.



He was born on his grandparent's farm in Palisade. His family later moved to the Riverside subdivision. He had many fond memories of growing up in Riverside.



Paul graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1953 and went to work at Atomic Energy Commission as a draftsman.



During high school years, he became acquainted with a girl from Texas who was in English class with him and also attended the same church. On February 24, 1956, they were married and this year they celebrated 63 years of marriage.



Paul spent two years in the Army at Presidio in San Francisco and later was called back to active duty and stationed in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.



He changed careers in 1971 and joined his father-in-law in a painting business. They painted many homes and other buildings in the Grand Junction area.



Paul loved his family. Some of his most special memories were camping out with his family in the mountains around Silverton.



He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Terry (Karen); daughter, Stephanie (Mike) Bridgewater; brother, Gordon Rowe, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on October 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Church on the Rock, 2170 Broadway.

