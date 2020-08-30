Pauline A. SarantopoulosOctober 27, 1936 - August 18, 2020Pauline A. Sarantopoulos (nee Shiolas) passed into eternity, surrounded by her loving family, on August 18, 2020, at the age of 83.Faithful and loving wife of Dr. Costas Sarantopoulos, who preceded her in death, and mother of four, Stacy (Spero) Kinnas, Athan (Despina), John, and Alexia (Tasos Karakostas). She considered the role of Yiayia among her greatest blessings, proudly sharing with all that she had ten beautiful grandchildren, Yianni, Konstantine, and Anna Kay Kinnas, Kyriaki, Andromahi, Iliana Apostolia Sarantopoulos, Kyra, Constantine Paul, and Olivia Sarantopoulos, and Klementina Lia Karakostas.Born in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Catherine (Lepinotes) and Paul Shiolas, on October 27, 1936, Pauline was raised on the western slope of Colorado, a third generation Greek American whose family hailed from Roumeli, Greece. Her father died tragically when she was just three months old, leaving Catherine a single mother. Moving back into the family home, Pauline was raised by her grandparents and mother. She was baptized Apostolia in loving memory of her father Apostolos (Paul).Her immigrant grandparents planted the seeds of faith and the importance of family in the young girl.Pauline was a strong woman raised by strong women. Her fiercely independent mother, encouraged her daughter's education and her 'can do' approach to life while her loving Yiayia Chryssoula shaped her humor and Greek conversational skills.Pauline earned her bachelor's degree in education and master's in counseling at Colorado State University in Ft. Collins. A Colorado teaching shortage hastened her graduation. Her teaching and counseling career spanned all ages from elementary school through college. She was recognized as "a Teacher's Teacher" and "Counselor of the Year" by Colorado schools. She taught in Fruita, Colorado, San Jose, California, and also Mesa College (now Colorado Mesa University). She was also a church school organizer at her home parish and in San Jose, California.In 1977, Archbishop Iakovos appointed Pauline the Directorship of the Archdiocesan Department of Religious Education (DRE) housed on the beautiful Holy Cross Hellenic College campus in Brookline, MA. Catherine encouraged her daughter to reach beyond the mountains and to accept the position.She quickly became known as "Aunt Polly" on the Brookline campus. Her job was a vocation. She taught a generation of clergy, embraced them as family, all while reorganizing the DRE, traveling the country to implement religious education programs, and lecturing at parishes.It was on the campus of HCHS that she met Dr. Costas Sarantopoulos, from Youngstown, Ohio, who wandered into her office looking for new publications. A father of four who had lost his wife, Costas soon became the center of her world. They married in the beautiful Holy Cross chapel on the grounds of the Holy Cross Seminary. A new chapter of Polly's life began, wife and 'instant' mother of four, Stacy (16), Athan (14), John (13) and Alexia (6).A self-proclaimed 'child bride at 45', she embraced married life, raising her four children and committing herself to the St. John's community and the Youngstown community at large. Over the years, she taught Sunday School, volunteered as a St. Basil worker, and served as parish council member at St. John's. She was President of the Mahoning County Medical Auxiliary, YWCA Woman of the Year, among innumerable other affiliations. On a national level, she and her husband were members of Leadership 100.Honorary Arcadian by marriage, she was President of Tripolis Chapter #9 for many years hosting the delicious Macaronada associated with the start of the Lenten season and working toward the publication of Arcadia, The Legacy They Left Us, a compilation of the stories of Arcadian immigrants in Youngstown area. Inexhaustible in her pursuits, Polly always had a project and was the logistical force behind the many philanthropic projects championed by Costas.Hard working and generous with her time, she published books, hosted events, and entertained, giving herself fully to the task at hand.Costas and Pauline formed a cohesive team; both enjoyed people and were often traveling for Archdiocesan, Diocesan or Arcadian events. Their home was open to anyone passing through: relatives, friends, clergy, hierarchs, monks, even strangers. One never knew who might be spending a night or a week at 170 Newport Drive in Boardman, Ohio. There was always a delicious meal, lively conversation, much love, and an overdose of laughter.How she loved the holidays! She joyously prepared, planned and decorated. Her heart was full when her home was full. Thanksgiving became an annual family reunion once her children had scattered. Three generations filled the home when it was at its happiest. A home filled with love - that was how she strengthened and nourished her family. There were special treats for the little ones and much needed connection for those older.Her sharp wit, warmth, and wonderful sense of humor attracted others. Making friends wherever she went, Pauline connected with people and seemed to always provide the necessary wisdom and support they needed at just that moment. Her spirituality and love of Christ was intense and woven into the fabric of her being. She was faithful to the very end. Her love of family knew no bounds.The greatest example of her love was the care she provided to Costas as he was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The 18-year journey served to deepen her commitment to him and to God. She was selfless in her devotion.Pauline was a master storyteller who loved to recount vivid memories of growing up with her grandparents, traveling to Utah for church services, and the development of the St. Nicholas community. She was keenly aware and appreciative of the sacrifices made by her pioneering predecessors.She returned to Colorado often to visit her mother and took great joy in planning annual birthday parties for her mother over the years and a smashing 100th celebration in 2014. Mother and daughter were dedicated to each other until Catherine's death at 101 years old in 2015.In 2016, Pauline moved back to her hometown of Grand Junction with Costas. There she reconnected with dear family and friends and her beloved parish of St. Nicholas. Her life had come full circle.This only child from the Rocky Mountains nurtured a family that grew into four separate households with ten grandchildren in the Midwest. She poured her love into all of them.In the whirlwind that was her final month of life, she was enveloped by the love of her children, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, and grandchildren, all of whom visited and spent time with her.Services were held at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, Westchester, Illinois and the Trisagion at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Grand Junction. Interment at Municipal Cemetery, Grand Junction, Colorado.