Pauline DeHaven ElliottApril 22, 1927 - June 25, 2020Pauline DeHaven Elliott passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 25, 2020. She was 93.Pauline, known as Paula, was born in San Pedro, California to Louis and Grace DeHaven in 1927. She traveled around the U.S. and China, and graduated from Point Loma High School in 1945. She married John R. Elliott in 1954 in Charlottesville, VA. They remained together until John's death in 1997. Paula served as a Human Resources Supervisor for the Army & Air Force exchange system for many years. When she and John retired to Grand Junction, Paula volunteered at Saint Mary's Hospital for 15 years, earning a purple vest. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Nativity where she volunteered as a Stephen Minister and an OVAL office helper.Paula is survived by her sister, Grace Henry of North Las Vegas; daughters, Sandra Martin (Gerald), and Tracy Cyr, both of Grand Junction, and Wendy Jones (Vince) of Wenachee, WA. She is also survived by grandchildren, Amanda Quigley (Joshua), Jason Martin (Tammi), and Tara Carlisle (Peter), and great-grandchildren, Ember, Elijah, and Abigail Quigley, and Paul Carlisle.