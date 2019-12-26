Pauline Ortiz Hinkle

Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
Pauline Ortiz Hinkle

January 26, 1935 - December 17, 2019

Pauline Ortiz Hinkle, age 84, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Pauline was born in Rocky Ford, Colorado on January 26, 1935, to Pedro and Ramona (Gonzales) Ortiz. Pauline had one brother, Armando Ortiz.

Pauline grew up in Rocky Ford, Colorado, before moving to Grand Junction, where she would spend the remainder of her life. She spent many years working at Mosaic, creating beautiful crafts and building lifelong friendships.

Pauline met the love of her life, Don Hinkle, and they were married in July, 1981. They were together until his death on July 29, 1996. Even after his death, Pauline would always refer to Don as her "only," demonstrating true love has no boundaries.

Pauline is survived by many friends and caregivers. She was preceded in death by husband, parents, and brother.

Services have been entrusted to Callahan-Edfast Mortuary and Crematory. Services will be held at Callahan, including a Vigil (Rosary) on Friday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. and full service on Saturday, December 28, at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow immediately at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Pauline's memory to Mosaic.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 26, 2019
