Peggy Jean MaynesJanuary 19, 1939 - July 17 2020Peggy Jean Maynes, age 81, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.Peggy Jean Jones was born January 19, 1939, in Twin Falls, Idaho, to Heber Kimball "Red" and Bonnie (Mullikin) Jones. Peggy was the third of six siblings. When she was a young girl her family relocated to Loma, Colorado. Peggy graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1957. She married Keith Elroy Maynes on April 6, of that same year.While a young mother, Peggy was introduced to and baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in any capacity in her church callings and her strong testimony influenced many of her family to find their own testimonies of the gospel of Jesus Christ.Keith and Peggy moved to Montrose, Colorado in 1975, where they opened Maynes Tire and Retread, which they owned and operated until Keith's retirement in 2015.As an advanced master gardener, Peggy enjoyed many hours in her garden and orchard growing a wide variety of flowers, fruits and vegetables. She was renowned for her many grape vines and her extensive raspberry patch. Though humble about her talents, Peggy approached every challenge with an attitude of learning. She was an amazing cook and a talented quilter who won many top prizes for her intricate applique work. One of her life's greatest accomplishments was raising her granddaughter, Audrey Roy Petersen, and the time she joyfully spent with her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Keith; her parents; siblings, Edwin and David Jones, and grandson, Kyle Clark.She is survived by children, Micki (Michael) Torres of Kearney, Missouri; Donna (Sherman) Hebein of Montrose, Colorado, and Mark Maynes of Montrose. She is also survived by grandchildren, Audrey (Derek) Petersen of Mesa, Arizona; Kelli (Jarom) Huff of Easley, South Carolina; Sean (Nicol) Hebein of Foothill Ranch, California; Zach (Kristin) Hebein of Costa Mesa, California; Ryan Torres of Kearney, Missouri; Keith Torres of Kearney, Missouri; Joshua (Brittany) Maynes of Montrose, Colorado; Jeremy (Melissa) Maynes of Grand Junction, Colorado, and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Charline Bloss, Alice Rich, and Heber K. "Mickey" Jones.In lieu of food or flowers, the family requests contributions be made to HopeWest Hospice, in memory of Peggy, 725 S. 4th Street, Montrose, Colorado, 81401.Crippin Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.