Peggy Ruth Loffreda
July 22, 1931 - January 17, 2020
Grand Junction resident, Peggy Ruth Loffreda, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Memorial Regional Health in Craig, Colorado. She was 88.
A funeral service honoring Peggy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Horizons Foursquare Church, 641 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, Colorado 81506. Interment will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Peggy Ruth (Cox) Loffreda was born to Lilla and Eugene Cox on July 22, 1931, in Faulkner, Mississippi. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Olathe and Delta, Colorado.
On May 24, 1975, Peggy married the love of her life, Joe Loffreda, in Grand Junction. Together they celebrated 39 years of love and marriage before Joe's passing on July 23, 2014.
For 21 years she worked as a bookkeeper at Plateau Equipment Supply, which she co-owned with her husband, Joe. She enjoyed bowling, going on trips with her family, and watching football, baseball and basketball. She was a member of the New Horizons Foursquare Church in Grand Junction for many years. Above all, she was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.
Peggy is survived by daughter, Sherry (Jim) Hixson of Craig; son, Thomas Loffreda of Grand Junction; step-daughter, Maria Loffreda of Tucson, AZ; step-son, Dan (Pushita) Loffreda of Dallas, TX, and sister, Edith Creighton of Seattle, WA. She is further survived by eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and nephew, Kirk Creighton of Anchorage, AK.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Peggy's memory to New Horizons Foursquare Church.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020