Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Ruth Loffreda. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Ruth Loffreda



July 22, 1931 - January 17, 2020



Grand Junction resident, Peggy Ruth Loffreda, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Memorial Regional Health in Craig, Colorado. She was 88.



A funeral service honoring Peggy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Horizons Foursquare Church, 641 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, Colorado 81506. Interment will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



Peggy Ruth (Cox) Loffreda was born to Lilla and Eugene Cox on July 22, 1931, in Faulkner, Mississippi. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Olathe and Delta, Colorado.



On May 24, 1975, Peggy married the love of her life, Joe Loffreda, in Grand Junction. Together they celebrated 39 years of love and marriage before Joe's passing on July 23, 2014.



For 21 years she worked as a bookkeeper at Plateau Equipment Supply, which she co-owned with her husband, Joe. She enjoyed bowling, going on trips with her family, and watching football, baseball and basketball. She was a member of the New Horizons Foursquare Church in Grand Junction for many years. Above all, she was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.



Peggy is survived by daughter, Sherry (Jim) Hixson of Craig; son, Thomas Loffreda of Grand Junction; step-daughter, Maria Loffreda of Tucson, AZ; step-son, Dan (Pushita) Loffreda of Dallas, TX, and sister, Edith Creighton of Seattle, WA. She is further survived by eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and nephew, Kirk Creighton of Anchorage, AK.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Peggy's memory to New Horizons Foursquare Church.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.



Peggy Ruth LoffredaJuly 22, 1931 - January 17, 2020Grand Junction resident, Peggy Ruth Loffreda, died peacefully, surrounded by her family, on Friday, January 17, 2020, at Memorial Regional Health in Craig, Colorado. She was 88.A funeral service honoring Peggy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New Horizons Foursquare Church, 641 Horizon Dr., Grand Junction, Colorado 81506. Interment will follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.Peggy Ruth (Cox) Loffreda was born to Lilla and Eugene Cox on July 22, 1931, in Faulkner, Mississippi. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Olathe and Delta, Colorado.On May 24, 1975, Peggy married the love of her life, Joe Loffreda, in Grand Junction. Together they celebrated 39 years of love and marriage before Joe's passing on July 23, 2014.For 21 years she worked as a bookkeeper at Plateau Equipment Supply, which she co-owned with her husband, Joe. She enjoyed bowling, going on trips with her family, and watching football, baseball and basketball. She was a member of the New Horizons Foursquare Church in Grand Junction for many years. Above all, she was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother.Peggy is survived by daughter, Sherry (Jim) Hixson of Craig; son, Thomas Loffreda of Grand Junction; step-daughter, Maria Loffreda of Tucson, AZ; step-son, Dan (Pushita) Loffreda of Dallas, TX, and sister, Edith Creighton of Seattle, WA. She is further survived by eight grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren, and nephew, Kirk Creighton of Anchorage, AK.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Peggy's memory to New Horizons Foursquare Church.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close