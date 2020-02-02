Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Peggy Sue Dawson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Peggy Sue Dawson



July 31, 1956 - December 17, 2019



Peggy Sue Dawson was born July 31, 1956 in Denver, Colorado, to Myra Blake Dawson. Her special needs resulted in placement at the Ridge Regional Center around the age of two. Peggy's long-time boyfriend, Richard "Richie" Zamora, was also placed at the Center when he was two and one half years old. This was the beginning of an incredible friendship for life.



The Roger's family chose Peggy to live in their foster home when she was three and six, but recognized Peggy still needed skilled care and she was returned to the Regional Center. The family moved to Fruita in 1975 and re-established contact with Peggy once they learned she was living at the Grand Junction Regional Center; Richie also moved to the GJRC. Peggy enjoyed being in contact with foster sisters, Lynda Anthony (Grand Junction) and Janet Osbun (Hayden). Peggy's foster mother, Peggy Rogers, passed away in 1999.



Richie and Peggy's journey took them to the San Juan Living Center in Montrose when they were in their thirties. The couple and a few of their friends were eventually transferred into a group home supervised by Mesa Developmental Services in 1988, where Anita Pisciotta headed an incredible team to include, Connie, Stephenie, Joan, Bill Graham, Sherry Price, Kristi, nurses Joanie and Cheri, MaryBeth and Lynn; case managers Annette, Joe and Tom, etc. Everyone knew they were doing their job when Peggy would yell, "I'm going to tell Joan Levy on you!"



Peggy was blessed with Dr. Mercedes Cameron and Dr. Ivan Alkes who worked with MDS direct care staff, Kenda Davis, Juanita Trujillo, Theresa Carter-Lucero, Ron Sorenson and Diana Weyland, to work toward minimal medications for Peggy and others. This effort greatly increased the quality of their lives! Before long, Peggy, Richie, and others traveled the pathway of gaining independence when MDS purchased the initial group apartments. The next great move provided the opportunity to move into Host Homes. Juanita and Richie were the first to blaze this trail, followed by Kenda and Peggy, Theresa and Sandy, Diana and Ruby, and Ron and Danny. In 2009, Annette initiated guardianship for Peggy with Juanita. It was incredible to see Peggy, Richie and others walking independently in the community and enjoying what their hearts desired.



Peggy bloomed into an incredible artist and received recognition for a Christmas card she creatively crafted. She enjoyed working on hook rugs, knitting, crocheting and going out with Joanie and Cheri. Bill and Kenda provided support throughout Peggy's lifetime. Kenda and husband, Jim, along with family members, Nick, Rachel, Ailene, Bob and Sandy embraced Peggy as family, as did Deb Horton and Juanita's family, whose parents thought of Peggy as their daughter. Peggy enjoyed going out for a meal, a good ole fashion cup of coffee or shopping with her friends. She enjoyed listening to country music; her favorites being Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, and Elvis.



Peggy enjoyed her medical team that included Dr. Glenn Madrid; PA, Jamie Kopfman; nurses, Becky and Faith and Dr. Joel Dean (whom she forever relished the fact that she would never forget his date-of-birth). Her final homes were the MDS Cattails and Victoria group homes, with case manager Chris, Candace, Lena, Atheena, Sunny, Lanessa, Kaitelyn, Celeste, Mary "Frankie" and Maria, along with The Arc advocates in Keith Larsen and Jennifer Shook. As the saying goes, "It takes a village," and Peggy was loved by many.



Burial will take place Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A celebration of life luncheon will follow at 12:00 p.m. at the old Riverside Elementary School, 552B W. Main Street in Grand Junction. Please contact Juanita at

