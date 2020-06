Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Yovenne Duran, 62, of Center, CO, died June 19, 2020, at San Luis Valley Health Center, Alamosa. Visitation 12noon, Funeral 1 p.m., July 3, at Junction Community Church. Burial at Palisade Cemetery.



