Penny Nichols Fulgham
February 25, 1965 - September 24, 2020
Our family is sad to announce the passing of Penny Nichols Fulgham, after a valiant six year battle with breast cancer.
Penny was born into two Plateau Valley pioneer families. Mary Lou Kenney Nichols and Dick Nichols welcomed their eighth child on February 25, 1965, to their home in Molina. Penny spent her growing up years in the home where her mom still lives. She graduated from Plateau Valley High School in 1983, graduating with friends with whom she had started her very first day of school. Penny enjoyed playing the saxophone in band, became the drum major for the marching band, and was a member of the cheer leading team. Penny was active in Rainbow Girls, and enjoyed many other activities, as well as spending time with her friends. She later graduated from Western State College with a degree in psychology. Penny and her family lived in Paris, TX, before moving to Palm Springs, CA, and then to Waco, TX, where Penny lived with her daughter, Laynee and family, at the time of her passing. Penny's greatest joy was spending time with her grandson, Aiden.
Penny is survived by her loving children; daughter, Laynee and son-in-law, Cameron Jackson, her precious grandson, Aiden Jackson, and her son, Nicholas Fulgham, all of Waco, TX. Also surviving are her mom, Mary Lou Ridenour; sisters, Carol (Barry) Gregory, Jean Files, Diana Nichols, Mary Lane and Richie (Don) Compton, and her brother, Bill (Penny) Nichols, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and caring friends.
Penny is predeceased by her dad, Dick Nichols; brother, Clancy; nephew, Danny; great-niece, Jade; step-dad, Carl Ridenour, and grandparents, Tom and Della Kenney, and C.A. and Mary Ellen Nichols.
Penny's wishes were to have a celebration of her life with the ones who loved her, surrounded by happy music. Services will be held on October 24, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at the Mesa Community Center in Mesa, Colorado. Covid guidelines will be followed.
If you wish to donate, Penny and many others have benefited from the Plateau Valley Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 305, Collbran, CO 81624. Plateauvalleycancerfund.com
