Perry Blaire Black



January 9, 1930 - December 22, 2019



Perry was born in Helper, Utah. He married Deloris Hazelett April 5, 1953, and together they raised two sons, Greg (Sue) and Larry (Liz).



Perry graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1949, and began his schooling in watch repair. He attended a watch repair school in Chicago and in Grand Junction. Perry received his Certificate of Apprenticeship for Watch Repair. He attended Orville Hagen's Clock Manner in Denver.



He joined the Air Force and served during the Korean War.



Perry and Dee worked and retired from Honeywell in Littleton, Colorado. They moved back to Grand Junction in 1993, and began their many travels, fishing, camping, golfing, and fun times with their "Bronco Bunch."



The service will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery January 3, at 3:00 p.m.



Donations may be made to HopeWest in Perry's name, or your choice.



