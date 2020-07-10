Pete E. Latham
April 26, 1948 - January 20, 2020
Pete E. Latham was a son, brother, father, uncle, friend, and Western Slope resident. He passed away January 20, 2020, at the age of 71, after a battle with cancer.
Pete was born in Grand Junction, CO, on April 26, 1948, to Leroy Latham and Polly Duffy. He lived with his parents and older brother, Coe Latham, in DeBeque, CO, and graduated from DeBeque High School in 1966.
He joined the US Army in August, 1966, and served time in Vietnam. Pete worked in the Oil and Gas Field most of his life - Utah, Wyoming, and Colorado. He was known for being a jokester, and dare devil. His first and foremost interest was horses.
Pete is survived by his father, Leroy Latham; brother, Coe (Cathy) Latham; sister, Kathleen (Mike) Oliver of Sierra Vista, AZ; step-sister, Kim Latham; daughter-in-law, Julie Latham; grandsons, Josh and Bradon Latham of Vernal, UT; numerous nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Polly and Kenny Duffy; step-mother, Darlene Latham; sons, Josh and Sean Latham, and step-brother, Blake Latham.
Memorial services will be held at the Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 2830 Riverside Parkway, Grand Junction, CO, on July 17, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Following will be a celebration of life at the VFW Hall, 1404 Ute Ave., Grand Junction, CO.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations directly to HopeWest Hospice, or Wounded Warriors
.
He will be missed by all that knew and loved him.