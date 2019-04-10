Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pete Eastman. View Sign



September 2, 1947 - April 4, 2019

Peter "Pete" Eastman passed away peacefully at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado, on the morning of April 4, 2019.

A celebration of his life will be held at Pleasure Park at the forks of the North Fork and Gunnison Rivers at noon on Saturday, June 8. Friends and family are welcome to come share Pete stories and memories.

Pete was born on September 2, 1947, to Edwina (Ellis) and Benjamin Eastman in northern California. He spent his early childhood years there and moved to Hotchkiss at age 11. He graduated from Hotchkiss High School and Mesa State. Pete has been a resident of the Hotchkiss area for the past 60 years.

He was a true Colorado outdoorsman. He was known for his love of fly fishing, skiing, and his work as a ski instructor at Powderhorn and Telluride. Hobbies included river rafting and fine chocolate making. He assisted his father, Ben Eastman, and eventually managed and ran the Eastman orchards on Rogers Mesa.

Pete will be remembered by those who knew him as a person who lived life on his own terms.

He is survived by his brothers, Ben (Lori) Eastman of Denver, and Gary (Kathy Reid) Eastman of Ft. Collins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at



682 1725 Rd

Delta , CO 81416

