Phil Valdez



June 18, 1934 - September 4, 2019



Phil Valdez, 85, passed peacefully in his home on September 4, 2019.



He was born to Ramon and Estefinita Valdez on June 18, 1934, in Ensenada, New Mexico.



Phil enlisted in the Army as a young man. He served his country and was a true patriot.



When he was 21 years old, he married Inez Lucy Gomez, who was the love of his life and his best friend. They were married for 64 years, and inseparable. Phil was never shy to let people know that Inez was his one and only best friend.



Phil worked for the VA Hospital in Grand Junction, CO for 20 years before he retired in 1996 and moved to Albuquerque, NM.



Phil enjoyed spending time with his wife. He was a self taught guitar player.



Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Joe Louis; sister, Rose, and daughters, Diane and Theresa.



He is survived by his wife, Inez; brothers, Ben and Raymond; sister, Patricia; daughters, Phyllis, Barbara, Berna, Cynthia, and Kim; son, Louie; numerous grandkids and great-grandkids.



After a good and fruitful life on earth, he now resides with our Father.

