Philip B. Gillaspie
February 24, 1948 - August 10, 2019
Philip "Phil" Gillaspie passed away August 10, 2019, in Kalispell, MT. He was 71 years old.
His parents were Earl and Catharn Gillaspie. He attended schools in Loma and graduated from Fruita High School. He attended Mesa Junior College in Grand Junction and a trade school in Denver, CO.
Phil was a retired truck driver, owning and operating his own truck and traveling all over the United States. He lived in Big Fork, MT, for the last 20 plus years. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing, and, in his youth, bowling.
Philip is preceded in death by his parents, and baby daughter, Teresa Dawn.
He is survived by daughter, Catharn Lynn (Quary) Peacock, and grandchildren, Aurora, Quary, and Brody Peacock of ID; son, Shawn of MT; sisters, Edith (Franklin) Jones of Grand Junction; Nadyne Isley of Fruita, and four nephews.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 25, 2019