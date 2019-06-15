Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Lloyd Freitas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With heavy hearts we report the passing of Phillip Lloyd Freitas at the age of 82 on the 11th of June, 2019. Phil was born the 2nd of May, 1937 in Delta, Colorado to Albert and Lucille Freitas and made the Western Slope his lifelong home. Perhaps best known as the long time proprietor of Quincy Tavern, over the course of his life Phil wore many hats: curator of Redstone Manor, founder of the Plaque Shack, professional actor, chef, uranium miner, and volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels. Phil was always happiest when exploring the world with his intrepid traveling companions Carolyn and Hobbes, and when performing in the theater. As he was enthusiastically fond of saying, he played every stage in town. Phil is survived by his true love and life mate Carolyn Santy, his son Morgan Freitas and nephew and niece Warren Bacus, Trudy Passehl and descendants, as well as many dear friends who are family at heart. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18 at Brown's Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mesa County Meals on Wheels.



With heavy hearts we report the passing of Phillip Lloyd Freitas at the age of 82 on the 11th of June, 2019. Phil was born the 2nd of May, 1937 in Delta, Colorado to Albert and Lucille Freitas and made the Western Slope his lifelong home. Perhaps best known as the long time proprietor of Quincy Tavern, over the course of his life Phil wore many hats: curator of Redstone Manor, founder of the Plaque Shack, professional actor, chef, uranium miner, and volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels. Phil was always happiest when exploring the world with his intrepid traveling companions Carolyn and Hobbes, and when performing in the theater. As he was enthusiastically fond of saying, he played every stage in town. Phil is survived by his true love and life mate Carolyn Santy, his son Morgan Freitas and nephew and niece Warren Bacus, Trudy Passehl and descendants, as well as many dear friends who are family at heart. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, June 18 at Brown's Funeral Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mesa County Meals on Wheels. Published in The Daily Sentinel on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close