Phillip W. Reed

February 26, 1948 - March 17, 2019

In the morning hours of Sunday, March 17, 2019, Phillip William Reed, passed away in his sleep at age 71.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at Eckert Presbyterian Church.

Phil was born February 26, 1948, in Fullerton, California to Charles Houston and Zenobia Reed. He was raised on his family ranch in Norwood, Colorado running cattle across the Lone Cone. He later resided in Olathe and Pea Green, Colorado where he helped raise his four children. He lastly lived in Eckert, Colorado with his wife, Willa Reed.

Phil worked his life in agriculture running cattle, breaking horses, and selling corn and alfalfa seed. He loved the outdoors including running hunting camp, fishing, riding his motorcycle, gardening, and cooking. He loved people, deep laughs, his siblings, and seeing his children and grandchildren grow and succeed. He had a presence in every room he walked into with his cool confidence and infectious grin.

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Charles Houston and his mother, Zenobia. He is survived by his wife, Willa; his children Terry (Robert) Perry, Debbie (Tony) Egbert, Amanda (Jason) Eich, and Houston (Leah) Reed; brother, Stuart Reed; sisters, Ada Reed and Sandy Wethington; many nieces and nephews; along with 16 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Phil's memory to Eckert Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 7, Eckert, Colorado 81418.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.

