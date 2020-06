Or Copy this URL to Share

Phyllis B. Bridenbaugh, 84, of Fruita, died June 3, 2020, at her home. Preceded in death by husband, Gerald L. Bridenbaugh. Survivors: children, David (Kari) Bridenbaugh and Pamela Wilson, grandchildren, Katelyn and Julia Terry. Services at a later date.



