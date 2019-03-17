Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Carroll. View Sign

Phyllis Marie Carroll
February 22, 1923 - March 12, 2019
Phyllis Marie Carroll passed away on March 12, 2019, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center. She was 96.
Phyllis was born to Harold and Magdalena Macomber on February 22, 1923, in Chicago, IL. She graduated from high school in Big Springs, Texas in 1938, and attended Big Springs Business College.
Phyllis met the late Maxie D. Carroll in Big Springs, Texas and they moved to Grand Junction, CO.
She was a long distant operator for the telephone company for 36 years when she retired. After she retired, she volunteered for the Telephone Pioneers, Golden West Council, and the Veterans Hospital Library for over 30 years. Phyllis served the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary for over 40 years. She also received The President's Call of Service Award in 2005.
Phyllis enjoyed watching all sports on television and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her late husband, Maxie D. Carroll; brother, Jack Macomber, and sister, Madeline Rood.
Phyllis is survived by daughters, Susan Smith of Grand Junction, Colorado, and Joann (David) Carranza of Tucson, Arizona; son, Clark L. (Jeanne) Carroll of Grand Junction, Colorado; five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, co-worker and community supporter.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 2 - 4:00 p.m. at Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services. Graveside services will be held at Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

