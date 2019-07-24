Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Eileen Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Eileen Davis



December 14, 1931 - July 22, 2019



Phyllis Eileen Davis was born to Flossie and Maurice Pugh in Kansas, on December 14, 1931. She died in her sleep July 22, 2019.



Phyllis graduated from Fort Lupton High School and Parks Business School, and attended Metro College in Denver.



She was married to Ralph G. Davis, Jr. from 1950-1995 when he died. Their two children are Gerald Davis of Lakewood, CO, and Eileen Davis of Grand Junction.



Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper/secretary for oil companies in Denver before starting her own service where she did land work, revenue distribution, administrative and bookkeeping services for several independent oil companies. She was a business partner with her husband in their precision sheet metal business.



Her hobbies were reading, sewing fine garments, along with various crafts in copper, steel, and crushed glass. She was a master at stained glass. She enjoyed both piecing quilts and quilting them on her long-arm quilting machine.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers, Gene and Allan. Surviving are both children; sister, Donna Reppo of St. George, UT; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and three great-great granddchildren.



Phyllis' legacy includes more than 100 quilts, dozens of art pieces in stained glass, metal and wood. She embraced and was an honored member of the Monument Quilters Club and Colorado West Quilters Guild.



If you wish to make a memorial contribution, please give to your favorite cause. HopeWest in Grand Junction is worthy.



A memorial service will be held in August.



