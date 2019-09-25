Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Ethel Bacon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Ethel Bacon



February 22, 1932 - September 20, 2019



Phyllis Ethel Bacon passed away September 20, 2019 at HopeWest Hospice after a long illness.



She was born on February 22, 1932, in Ft. Collins, Colorado. Daughter of Phillip and Ethel Denig, she attended Ft. Collins High School until 1950 and moved to Denver, Colorado where she met and later married Ralph Waldo Bacon in 1954. Four children were born to this union. A life long Christian who enjoyed being a stay at home mom and a faithful church attender, she enjoyed traveling, crocheting, sewing and reading.



Many camping and fishing trips were taken as a family. She will be remembered for her compassionate, caring, strong and outgoing nature.



Phyllis was preceded in death by daughter, Roxanna Zimmerman; mother, Ethel Denig; father, Phillip Denig, and sister, Georgia (Ken) Morton.



She is survived by her husband, Ralph Bacon; sons, Ricky (Judy) Bacon and Wally (Vicki) Bacon; daughter, Melody Bacon; son-in-law, Dale Zimmerman; sisters, Josie (Joe) Armas and Dixie (Darrell) Brubraker; brother, Phillip Denig; one grandson, many good friends and extended family.



A service will be held at Crosspoint Church, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.



