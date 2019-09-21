Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Goad. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Goad



June 5, 1938 - September 17, 2019



Phyllis passed from this life to be with her Lord and Savior on September 17, 2019, after a short illness from cancer.



She was born to Gerotha Mattie Phipps and Dorothy Clen Phipps on June 5, 1938, in Yuma, Arizona. She grew up in Yuma where she attended school and graduated from Yuma Union High School in 1956.



Phyllis married Charles Baldwin in June 1956 in Yuma, Arizona. They moved to Delta, Colorado in 1957 where they raised their four children, Charles Baldwin born in Yuma, AZ; Gregory Baldwin born in Delta; Brian Baldwin born in Delta, and Denise Johnson born in Delta. She had 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Phyllis has one surviving brother, John R. Phipps in Yuma, AZ. Also she has two sisters, Janette Marie Rucker in Georgia and Patsy Ruth Iannella in Mesa, AZ. Her children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life.



Phyllis was an active member of the Church of Christ in Delta. She was an active and charter member of Altrusa International of Delta and very involved in a sorority of Delta.



She worked for the US Forest Service in several capacities including a computer technician. She also traveled for several years as a dispatcher with the fire service on fires across the country.



Phyllis was a very beautiful, loving, and giving person with a heart of gold. If you were her friend, and she had many, she would be a friend forever. She lived her life always helping others. She will be missed immensely and loved forever.



She was preceded in death by Charles Baldwin on August 25, 1994.



There will be a viewing on Monday, September 23, 2019, from 5 - 7:00p.m, and memorial service on Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., both at Taylor Funeral Home in Delta, with family and friends gathering at Church of Christ, Delta, following the eulogy.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



