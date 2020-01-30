Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Lee Brownson. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Lee Brownson



May 11, 1929 - January 27, 2020



Phyllis Lee Brownson was born in Trinidad, Colorado, to Frank and Ruth West on May 11, 1929. She passed away at The Fountains on January 27, 2020, at the age of 90.



She enjoyed oil painting, playing tennis, swimming, and music. She was known to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as GrandPhyl. We enjoyed her baking skills: dinner rolls, cookies, and muffins. Phyllis also loved spending time with her lifelong friends in Grand Junction; in recent years at their weekly "ladies lunches" of Mexican food.



She graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1947 and was an excellent student. She went on to Mesa College on a scholarship.



Phyllis married Bruce Elwood "Bud" Brownson on April 26. 1950. Bud managed to dance with her at Mesa College and their romance began.



Being active was an important part of her life. She swam a mile every day, played tennis most days, and took a walk most days. Phyllis seldom missed an athletic event involving her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed being with family.



Survivors include Robert "Sandy" Brownson (Holly) of Grand Junction; Ross Brownson (Carol) of Saint Louis, MO, and Lance Brownson (Meridith) of North Brook, IL; grandchildren, Elizabeth Brownson (Kevin Lung) of Wadsworth, IL; Laura Brownson Ludlam (David) of Grand Junction, and Emily Nelson of Denver, CO. She has four great-grandchildren, Sienna Ludlam, Grace Ludlam, Emma Lung, and Bryan Lung, and cousins, Gus Brownson, Bob and Connie Sanford, and Ethel Sanford.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce "Bud" Brownson, and her daughter, Jill Brownson Nelson.



A memorial service will be on Saturday, February 1 at 10:00 a.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Colorado Discover Ability, 601 Struthers Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501.



