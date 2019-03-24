Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla Morrow. View Sign

Priscilla Deanne (Dee) Morrow

January 5, 1939 - March 21, 2019

Our wife, mom, and grandma, Dee Morrow, passed away after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's, on March 21, 2019, surrounded by her family in the loving care of HopeWest Hospice. Priscilla Deanne Ramsey was born on January 5, 1939, to Kenneth and Jean Ramsey in Lubbock, Texas. She lived in numerous places during her childhood, as her stepfather was in the Army, including three years in post World War II Germany. She considered her home to be Odessa, Texas where her beloved Grannie and Daddy Boy lived.

After graduating from high school and attending two years of junior college in Odessa, Dee moved to Farmington, New Mexico and worked as a secretary for the city of Farmington. There, through mutual friends, she was introduced to a handsome fellow Texan and, as they say, the rest was history. Dee and Larry Morrow were married on February 28, 1959. Their union brought about their two children, Laura and Mark. With their young family in tow, Dee and Larry decided in 1964 to put down permanent roots, leaving Texas behind and settled in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Throughout the years Dee's love of children guided her choice of careers, including running a home day care, being a teachers' aide at Nisley and Fruitvale Elementaries, and as a secretary at Bookcliff, Mount Garfield, and West Middle Schools. She continued to work as a substitute teacher after her retirement from District 51. She also worked as the office manager for Dr. Mary Moore's medical practice for ten years.

Dee loved the outdoors, so weekends and vacations often found her and Larry fishing and camping with their motorhome and fishing boat or traveling to the sun drenched beaches in Mexico and Hawaii. Dee never learned to bait her own hook but could out fish Larry every single time.

Family was at the core of Dee's life. Family occasions and holidays always found everyone gathered around to celebrate the simple pleasures of togetherness. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Larry; daughter, Laura (Jay) Johnson; son, Mark Morrow; grandchildren, Nicholas (Amanda) Morrow, Molly (Jared) Burek, Chris Morrow, Mandy (Isaac) Brown, Jamie Johnson, Marcus Johnson, Mikayla (Taylor) Roberts; and great-grandchildren, Tegan, Ashon, Grayson, Caroline, Knox, Annlee, and Teddy. In addition she is survived by her brothers, Mike (Sharon) McMurry, Kenny (Marty) Ramsey, and Tom Ramsey; and sisters, Traci Morgan and Patricia Mahoney.

A private family internment has been held. A celebration of Dee's life will be held later this spring or early summer. Details will follow for those wishing to come and share in the memories of this wonderful woman. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to HopeWest Hospice Care Center, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or the , 2232 N. 7th St., Grand Junction, CO 81501. Arrangements are under the care of Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service.



