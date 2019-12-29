Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for R. Keith Fowler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

R. Keith Fowler



August 31, 1941 - December 6, 2019



In August of 1941, the world changed as we know it. Montee and Maurine Fowler gave birth to someone who would become the kindest, funniest, quirkiest, most amazing and talented man, husband, father, and friend on this earth. Even the nurses knew greatness saying at his birth "Dang! We got a good one here!" Robert Keith Fowler was about to unleash greatness upon us all!



As a young'un, Keith hunted, fished, and explored the Middle Park area of Colorado as he grew up in Hot Sulpher Springs in Grand County. He was a self-proclaimed basketball star, the best fly fisherman in the county, primary harasser of his sister, Kay, and a hell-raiser to the Nth degree!



He moved to Grand Junction, CO on his 16th birthday, and the Grand Valley would never be the same. He attended GJ High School where he met his future wife of 59 years, Dixie. They raised three children. Kelly, Joshua, and Jason, who, according to all accounts, grew up to be outstanding pillars of the community! From those three came Leah, Ethan, Taylor, Caitlyn, BayLea, and Breccan, who soon began to make their mark on the world. Keith loved them all very much and helped guide them as they grew into outstanding young people.



It's no secret that Keith had two true loves: Music was one, and anyone who knew him remarked that he was an extremely talented singer and guitar player. It has been said that "He did Johnny Cash better than Johnny Cash!" For decades he played weekends at the Moose Lodge, the Eagles, and all over town. His recordings became somewhat of a cult obsession among his fans.



The other love of his life was the most important. His wife, Dixie, was everything to him and he was everything to her. Together, up or down, thin or flush, they made this life their own! From Colorado to North Carolina, and from Gunnison to Puerto Penasco, they lived a life together that any couple would be lucky to experience. To know one was to know both as they complemented each other perfectly. One of the most joyous sights in the world was the light in Keith's eyes as he looked at Dixie. The love, caring, and dedication was unmistakable.



Keith passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, from heart failure. And though we are saddened by his passing, he would not want us to grieve long. He asked that we celebrate his life as he did: with happiness, exuberance, a smile, and a funny story! Rest in peace our friend! With you, the music will never die.



Celebration of Life to be held at the Moose Lodge January 4, 2020, from 12 - 4:00 p.m.

