Ralph Eugene Linn
February 1, 1936 - October 23, 2020
Ralph Eugene Linn, 84, of Grand Junction, passed away October 23, 2020, at Larchwood Inns.
Ralph was born on February 1, 1936, in Superior, Arizona, to Glen Frederick and Frances (Taylor) Linn. He spent his childhood in Collbran, and graduated from Plateau Valley High School. In 1953, Ralph joined the US Marine Corps, where he achieved the rank of corporal before being honorably discharged in 1956. Ralph attended Parks Business College in Denver and earned an Associate's Degree in Business. Throughout his life he worked as a salesman and a psychiatric technician.
In 1956, Ralph married the love of his life, Dorothy Mae Hardrick, in Taos, New Mexico. Sadly, Dorothy passed away in 1999.
Ralph was a member of the Masonic Lodge #173, and was a non-denominational Christian. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, motorcycle riding, playing pinochle, dancing (including square dancing), history, watching Western movies, and traveling around the United States. Ralph was a straightforward man. He always believed "your word is your bond", and had a great sense of humor.
He is survived by son, Jeffrey (Nancy) Linn of Grand Junction; daughters, Natalie Ivey of Grand Junction, and Nadene (Vern) Alderman of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matt) Lee of Florida; Donnie (Elsa) Pennington of Grand Junction; Jessica Alderman of Phoenix, Arizona, and James (Caitlin) Alderman of Tempe, Arizona, and great-grandchildren, Shanee Dandridge, and Dominick Dandridge. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister, Barbara, and brother, Emmit "Corky".
A virtual service will be held on Friday, October 30, at 11:00 a.m. on the Martin Mortuary Facebook page. A committal service will follow at Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, Colorado.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ralph's name to HopeWest Hospice 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or www.hopewestco.org
.