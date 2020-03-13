Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramon Salazar. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Ramon Salazar



March 18, 1939 - March 10, 2020



With deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Ramon Salazar, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to everyone he met. Ramon was 80, and went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, just a few days before his 81st birthday. He passed away in his home in Grand Junction with family surrounding him.



Ramon was born on March 18, 1939, in Coyote, New Mexico to Lydia (Ortega) and Jose Salazar. He moved from New Mexico to Colorado with his family in 1956. Ramon attended Delta High School and married Corine Valdez in July of 1960 in Delta, Colorado. They later had their first daughter in Delta and then moved to Grand Junction, where their second daughter was born.



Ramon worked for the forest service, in a uranium mine, and was the printer for St. Mary's Hospital for many years. He retired from St. Mary's after 46 years. He enjoyed the friendships he made while working at the hospital. He later worked at Cutlery USA in the mall where he enjoyed meeting people.



Ramon enjoyed camping, fishing, playing cards, visiting with friends and neighbors, working on projects in his garage, working on his yard, and most of all being with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ramon also loved to read Christian books and the Bible.



He was a man of faith and liked sharing his faith with all people he met. He also loved helping others. He always put others first above himself. He will be missed by many.



Ramon is survived by children, Vickie (Jim) Suminski and Connie Vazquez-Ortiz; grandchildren, David Suminski, Amy (Casie) Dunlap, and Breanna (Alan) Iturralde-Romero; great-grandchildren, Liam Dunlap and Adalina Tanori; siblings, Rose Lovato, Lucy Martinez, Fito Vigil, Walter (Juanita) Salazar, Fay (Victor) Moralez, Theresa (Alfred) Garcia, and Mary (Nick) Moralez; numerous nephews and nieces, and his ex-wife, Comedina Armendariz.



Services will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Victory Life Church, 2066 Highway 6 & 50, Fruita, Colorado. Graveside service to follow at Memorial Gardens.



