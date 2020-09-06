1/1
Ramona Diane Nieblas
1945 - 2020
Ramona Diane Nieblas

March 5, 1945 - September 2, 2020

In loving memory of Ramona Diane Nieblas, age 75, born March 5, 1945, whom went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Ramona was born in Corona, California, and graduated from Corona High School. She worked at Johns Manville Manufacturing in Corona and later moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in 2001, to be near her family.

Ramona was preceded in death by her father, Bernard Nieblas; mother, Naomi Nieblas; brother, Paul "Buck" Nieblas; sisters, Theresa (Teddy) Blachley, and Loretta Ramirez, and brother, Daniel Nieblas.

She is survived by sister, Laurel (Keith) Spence of Grand Junction, CO; twin sisters, Gayle Six of Monroe, LA, and Gaye (Bob) Estes of Bellevue, NE, and many nephews, nieces, and cousins.

She enjoyed being with her family and attended Victory Life Church. Ramona had many friends.

Thank you for those who lovingly cared for Ramona at Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Hospital and Medical Center Rehabilitation, and HopeWest Hospice Care Center, Grand Junction, CO.

Thank you to all for your thoughts and prayers.

A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Orchard Mesa Cemetery, 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction, Colorado 81503.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice at https://www.hopewestco.org/.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sep. 6, 2020.
