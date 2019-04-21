The family of Randall "Randy" Capp would like to thank our friends and colleagues and the medical personnel who gave us comfort during this difficult time.
Your messages, cards, food, stories and friendship are greatly appreciated.
Thanks also go to the Grand Valley Honor Guard for honoring Randy's military service.
We wish to thank the staff of Larchwood Inns and HopeWest who cared for Randy during his final weeks, and to Jennifer, HopeWest Chaplain, for delivering a heartfelt and moving eulogy.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019