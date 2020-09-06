Randall Henry GehlNovember 12, 1969 - September 1, 2020Randall Henry Gehl was a loving husband, father, brother, doctor, Top Muffin, and the most bad-ass skier you've ever seen. He was the son of Mavis and Duane Gehl. He was born in Waynesboro, VA. Growing up as a hard-working, intelligent, and driven young man, Randy always knew he wanted to devote his life to helping people. As a well-known radiologist, he found fulfillment in prolonging and saving lives of members in the community because he hated seeing people in pain, especially loved ones.Randy had a deep appreciation for God's creations both large and small, and found joy and peace in being immersed in nature. The mountains called to him daily. He loved exploring new places and sharing his experiences with anyone who would listen. He encouraged his family to get out of their comfort zones. Who knew that extreme sports could become a family norm? He also loved seeing the world. Instead of souvenirs from his incredible opportunities, he simply wanted to capture the moment in a picture.Randy valued education both for himself and others. He graduated with a Bachelor's of Science from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, and a Doctorate of Medicine from the University of St. Louis, graduating Alpha Omega Alpha. He attended residency and completed a fellowship in Radiology at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. He loved learning and loved to share what he learned, a trait he inherited from his father. He inspired people to take risks and pursue their ambitions. He was invested in his children's lives by supporting them in their passions and encouraging them to be their best selves. The things he taught greatly impacted many people.His passions included sunsets, illegal fireworks, waterfalls, rockets, origami, rock skipping, hippy dips, and gigantic bon fires.Randy is survived by his wife, Natalie Doman Gehl; children, Claire (Connor) Smith, Grayson, Kaia, and Alana; father and step-mother, Duane and Sheri Gehl, and brother, Russell (Julie) Gehl. Other family members are parents-in-law; Wayne and Jan Doman, Scott (Kim) Doman, Suzanne (Rick) Miller, Leslie (Eric) Nelson, Jackie (Rob) Doman-Peoples, Carrie (Michael) Stone, Stephanie (Paul) Chatterton, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mavis Gehl.Due to the current pandemic and state guidelines, we will be holding a private memorial for close friends and family. The service will be live streamed via Randy Gehl MD Facebook page for all who would like to participate in this celebration of his life.