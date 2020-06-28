Randall L. JonesNovember 11, 1946 - June 18, 2020Randall L. Jones, 73, passed away peacefully at his home in Grand Junction on June 18, 2020.He was born to Ross and Yvonne (Leautaud) Jones on October 11, 1946, in Price, Utah.He was a USAF Veteran, and worked most of his life as a mechanic on heavy equipment.He was an old cowboy, his first love being horses and he loved camping in the mountains, the Uncompahgre, hunting, and in later years exploring the great outdoors on his ATV, wintering in Arizona and the many forever friends he made there.He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Jane; sister, Marilyn (Kevin) Jewkes, Price, Utah; son, Jesse (Kylie) Jones, Grand Junction; step-son, Daniel (Tatum) Whitfield, Gladwin, Michigan; grandchildren, Ashley, Preston and Emily Jones, and Rachael (Dylan) Saunders; step-grandsons, Wyatt Banach, and Keith and Grant Whitfield, and great-grandson, John Saunders. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Gary.No services are planned.Memorials may be made to HopeWest Hospice.