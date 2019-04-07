Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Capp. View Sign

Phillipp Randall "Randy" Capp

April 19, 1927 - April 4, 2019

Randy Capp was born on April 19, 1927, the son of Herman and Carruth Capp. Randy grew up in Western Colorado, graduating from Palisade High School in 1945. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Randy returned home and attended Mesa Junior College from 1947 to 1949, majoring in business. He then transferred to Tulsa University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business in 1951.

1951 was a pivotal year for Randy, a year in which he made all of the right decisions. He graduated from college, he married the love of his life, Joy Hodges, and he turned the part-time job he began during college into a career that lasted all his working life.

During his long and distinguished career, Randy was a regional sales manager for Tandy Leather Company from 1951 to 1964 in St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Denver. In 1964, Tandy Corporation purchased a small Boston-based company, Radio Shack. Randy served as regional sales manager for Radio Shack from 1964 until 1985, overseeing many dozens of stores, the expansion of new outlets, and untold hundreds of employees. His sales regions during these years were widely varied and include the Western U.S. region from 1964 to 1970; Pennsylvania and New Jersey (1970 to 1973); southern England, including London and environs (1973 to 1978); and southern California (1978 to 1985). In 1985, after decades of traveling for his career, Randall returned home with Joy to Western Colorado and retired.

After his retirement, Randall remained active in the local community. He funded the startup of several local businesses, including Mountain Moving & Storage. He served on the Community Hospital Foundation Board from 1990 to 1996, serving one year as board president. In 2003, he funded a grant to Palisade High School that helped make improvements to the school's art department and enabled the students there to design and create a mosaic honoring Carruth Capp for her arts' patronage. Randy and Joy also established the Randall Capp family scholarship, a perpetual fund designed to help nursing and radiology students pursue their degrees at Colorado Mesa University.

Randy died on April 4, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's is a heartbreaking disease that takes much and affects all the family members. We would like to thank the caring staff of Larchwood Inns and HopeWest Hospice for easing the burden. Their assistance and comfort was invaluable. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Randy's name be made to HopeWest.

Randy is survived by his loving wife, Joy; their children, Denise Hight (Steve) of Fruita; Phillip Capp (Nancy) of Mesa, and Judith Miller (Les) of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Christopher Capp (Michelle), Jennifer Hood (Tony), Tamara Krizman (Jeramie), Stephanie Poust (Aaron), and John Miller; and great-grandchildren, Everly Poust, Benaiah Poust, Shaelie Hood, Kaleo Hood, and Cora Capp.

Randy was a kind, loving, and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was gentle and considerate, and we are so fortunate to have had him in our lives. Private services are planned, and he lives on in the hearts of his loved ones.



Phillipp Randall "Randy" CappApril 19, 1927 - April 4, 2019Randy Capp was born on April 19, 1927, the son of Herman and Carruth Capp. Randy grew up in Western Colorado, graduating from Palisade High School in 1945. After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Randy returned home and attended Mesa Junior College from 1947 to 1949, majoring in business. He then transferred to Tulsa University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Business in 1951.1951 was a pivotal year for Randy, a year in which he made all of the right decisions. He graduated from college, he married the love of his life, Joy Hodges, and he turned the part-time job he began during college into a career that lasted all his working life.During his long and distinguished career, Randy was a regional sales manager for Tandy Leather Company from 1951 to 1964 in St. Louis, Minneapolis, and Denver. In 1964, Tandy Corporation purchased a small Boston-based company, Radio Shack. Randy served as regional sales manager for Radio Shack from 1964 until 1985, overseeing many dozens of stores, the expansion of new outlets, and untold hundreds of employees. His sales regions during these years were widely varied and include the Western U.S. region from 1964 to 1970; Pennsylvania and New Jersey (1970 to 1973); southern England, including London and environs (1973 to 1978); and southern California (1978 to 1985). In 1985, after decades of traveling for his career, Randall returned home with Joy to Western Colorado and retired.After his retirement, Randall remained active in the local community. He funded the startup of several local businesses, including Mountain Moving & Storage. He served on the Community Hospital Foundation Board from 1990 to 1996, serving one year as board president. In 2003, he funded a grant to Palisade High School that helped make improvements to the school's art department and enabled the students there to design and create a mosaic honoring Carruth Capp for her arts' patronage. Randy and Joy also established the Randall Capp family scholarship, a perpetual fund designed to help nursing and radiology students pursue their degrees at Colorado Mesa University.Randy died on April 4, 2019, of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's is a heartbreaking disease that takes much and affects all the family members. We would like to thank the caring staff of Larchwood Inns and HopeWest Hospice for easing the burden. Their assistance and comfort was invaluable. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Randy's name be made to HopeWest.Randy is survived by his loving wife, Joy; their children, Denise Hight (Steve) of Fruita; Phillip Capp (Nancy) of Mesa, and Judith Miller (Les) of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Christopher Capp (Michelle), Jennifer Hood (Tony), Tamara Krizman (Jeramie), Stephanie Poust (Aaron), and John Miller; and great-grandchildren, Everly Poust, Benaiah Poust, Shaelie Hood, Kaleo Hood, and Cora Capp.Randy was a kind, loving, and thoughtful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was gentle and considerate, and we are so fortunate to have had him in our lives. Private services are planned, and he lives on in the hearts of his loved ones. Funeral Home Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc

2515 Patterson Rd

Grand Junction , CO 81505

(970) 243-2450 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close