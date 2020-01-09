Raul Junior Fonseca
September 19, 1998 - December 30, 2019
Raul Junior Fonseca, 21, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on December 30, 2019.
He was born September 19, 1998, in Grand Junction to Raul and Roberta Fonseca. Raul spent his childhood in Grand Junction, graduating from Central High School. He did Quality Control for United Companies.
Raul was a member of the Living Stone Church. He loved spending time with family and friends, fishing, and being outdoors, and was a friend to everyone, always full of life with a smile that would light up the room.
He is survived by his parents, Raul and Roberta; brothers, Dominique and Israel of Grand Junction; sisters, Antonia and Roberta of Grand Junction. He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Robert Garcia.
A Memorial Service will be held at Living Stone Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Double Tree Hotel.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 9, 2020