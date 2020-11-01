Ray Merle HickmanJanuary 18, 1926 - October 8, 2020Ray Merle Hickman, 94, longtime resident of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away October 8, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice.He was born on January 18, 1926, in Boone, Iowa, to Edith and John Hickman. He married Maurina Lewis on March 4, 1951. After seeing her at the bus stop from his apartment window he declared that was the girl he was going to marry! They were married for 69 years.Ray graduated from high school in Boone and soon after joined the Army and served in WWII. He went to Drake University in Des Moines on the GI bill, graduating with a degree in Law and worked for the FBI as a special agent in Des Moines, Springfield, IL, New York City, Denver, and Grand Junction where he retired. After retirement he worked as a security consultant for Occidental Oil in Colorado.He volunteered at the Grand Junction Public Library, teaching seniors how to use the computer. He was in Toastmasters, a Mason, associate guardian of Job's Daughters for many years and was active in the United Way. He was a long-time member of the First United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir, taught Sunday school and was involved in plays put on by the church. He loved to sing, read and he loved people. He made whoever he was with, feel like they were the most important person in the world.He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Donald, Ronald, Johnny, Darrel and Everett. Ray is survived by his wife, Maurina; children, Mark Hickman (Lori), Lauri Cushing (Steve), Sheri Hickman (John Brazelton), and Brian Kimsey-Hickman (Missy); ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to HopeWest Hospice, First United Methodist Church, and the Grand Junction Public Library.Services will be held in January 2021 and will be available virtually.