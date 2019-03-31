Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Southerland. View Sign

Ray Southerland

June 20, 1930 - February 20, 2019

Calvin "Ray" Southerland left this world on February 20, 2019, in Longmont, Colorado, with family holding his large, work-worn, loving hands. Those hands had survived a working man's life along with a life filled with a love of outdoor pursuits that almost always included his family. Ray was 88 years old.

He was born June 20, 1930, to Calvin and Caroline (Rice) Southerland. He was the oldest of four siblings and was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Theodore and Johnny, and sister, Alice Mae.

Working for El Paso Gas in northern New Mexico, he met the love of his life, Barbara Jo Tinker, at a dance. They were married September 13, 1953, at the home of her parents in Aztec, New Mexico. Thus began a marriage that lasted nearly 66 years and was a true and loving partnership. They had four children.

He is survived by Barbara, his wife of almost 66 years; children, Sheryl Ann Moore (Greg), Bobby Ray Southerland (Bill Sabo), Dianna Lynn Mayberry-Billiot, and Thomas Keith Southerland (Linda Marlowe); granddaughters, Kendall, Caron, Kelly, Kinsey and Hannah; great-granddaughters, Aravis, Lily, Haven, Zoe and Kaya; great-grandsons, Jericho, Jack, Gideon, Calvin and Brigham, along with numerous cousins across the country.

Ray possessed a huge heart that held us all, a forgiving spirit, and eyes that saw the good in others. He wanted (and did) share what he had with family and friends and seldom complained. He just went to work and got the job done, in every facet of his life. We are happy he is done suffering. Our world will never be the same but we are infinitely better because he was in it.

Condolences may be sent to Barbara at 2210 Main St, #210, Longmont, CO 80501. A memorial service will be held in Palisade at a later date.

