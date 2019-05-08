Raymond J. Axtell
June 6, 1937 - April 17, 2019
Raymond J. Axtell died April 17, 2019, at Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas, NV, after losing his battle with lung cancer. He was 81.
Mr. Axtell was born in Crawford on June 6, 1937, to Junior and Dorothy (Flynn) Axtell. He attended schools in Hotchkiss and graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1956.
He married Mona Wood on August 17, 1957. They had three children, and were married for 61 years. Mrs. Axtell survives.
Mr. Axtell worked in Uranium mines until 1964 when the family relocated back to Hotchkiss where Mr. Axtell worked at US Steel. He retired in 1985 when the mine closed.
Ray and Mona enjoyed dancing and spending winters in Arizona with friends. He also loved the great outdoors, and loved to hunt and fish. He had a dry sense of humor and loved his family deeply.
He is survived by his wife, Mona Axtell; daughters, Debbie Tolka of Delta; Kathy (Paul) Harris of Limon, and Rena (Frank) Collins of Crawford; brothers, Larry (Bev) Axtell of Kingman, AZ, and Jay Axtell; sister, Gwen ( Dean) Driscoll of Bethume; five grandsons, and ten great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's name to the .
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 8, 2019