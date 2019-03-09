Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Raymond D. Burbank

December 29, 1934 - February 20, 2019

Raymond Delano Burbank passed away on February 20, 2019, in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The son of Lucy Delano and Clinton Montross Burbank, Ray was born in New York City on December 29, 1934. He made his living in the automobile business in the New York area, later moved to Florida, and then settled in Grand Junction, Colorado. A salesman extraordinaire, Ray will also be remembered for his big personality, his ability to interact respectfully with everyone, his contributions to AA and addiction counseling, and his love for dogs.

Ray is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne Davies (Charley) of Rye, New York, and Marjorie Neun (Rick) of Wappingers Falls, New York; step-son, Jeffrey Shuldener of Grand Junction, Colorado; six grandchildren; one step-grandchild; four great-grandchildren, and his longtime companion, Cathleen McConnell. His wife, Mary Ann Burbank, and step-daughter, Linda Beery, predeceased him.

A celebration of Ray's life will be held on March 11, 1:00-3:00, at The First Congregational Church in Grand Junction.

In lieu of flowers, please consider doing a good deed for others in Ray's name.



