Raymond Grant Phipps
July 3, 1930 - May 1, 2020
Ray Phipps, age 89, of Grand Junction, died from Parkinson's related illness. He was the first child of four children born to Arthur R. and Dorothy R. (Rupp) Phipps in Grand Junction, CO.
Born and raised in Grand Junction, he grew up in the Great Depression and transferred schools almost yearly in the Grand Junction area, California and Utah - wherever his father could find work to support their growing family, but eventually settling back in Grand Junction. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1948 and married the absolute love of his life, Geraldine "Gerry" Scott, on April 24, 1949, in Grand Junction.
He began working in construction after high school graduation for Ken Runnestrand, learning the building trade from Kenand by reading and studying many books about construction most nights. He earned his Journeyman's Certificate after completing his apprenticeship in 1955. After a couple years of working for Ken he decided to venture out on his own and formed Phipps Construction Co., which eventually became Phipps Construction Inc. As a leading General Contractor on the Western Slope, Ray was responsible for building over 40 large commercial buildings in the area which included: Colorado Bank & Trust in Delta, Mesa United Bank in Teller Arms, Wells Fargo Bank on North Avenue, 1st National Bank on 4th and Grand in Grand Junction, Paonia High School, DeBeque High School, Grand Junction Junior High Cafeteria, Rangely Middle School, Rangely High School, Grand Junction High School Annex, Broadway Elementary, Scenic Elementary, Thunder Mountain Elementary, Garnet Mesa Elementary in Delta, Delta Junior High School, Pomona Elementary in Montrose, Pomona Elementary in Grand Junction, CMU Walter Walker Fine Arts Building, CMU Walnut Ridge Student Housing, CMU WW Campbell College Center, the 1st Congregational Church, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church Addition, Church of Christ in Montrose, Grand Valley Rural Power, Walker Field Airport Terminal, Powderhorn Lodge, State Home Cottages, Kendall Electric, Central Distributing, Horizon Complex, Parkwood Plaza, Albertsons/Skaggs Complex, E. Dean Moore Nursing Home in Rifle, Glenwood Bell Telephone Bldg., Walnut Park Apt Complex, Montrose County Sheriff's Office and Jail Complex, Bookcliff Country Club Addition and Remodel, and the Enstrom Candies Building. Phipps Construction's reputation for quality craftsmanship was well known among industry professionals, in which Ray took great pride.
He was known by those in his employ, by his subcontractors, and suppliers as being tough but fair.
Ray was a leader in his community, serving on City Council in 1983-1986, and as President of the Council Ex-officio Mayor of Grand Junction, 1985-1986. Ray was instrumental in getting the Foresight Industrial Park project off the ground. He served a term as President of and was one of the founding members of Western Colorado Contractor's Association. He served a term as President of the Associated General Contractors of Colorado and was a member of the American Arbitration Association for Contractors.
Ray donated land he owned in Fruita to the Museum of Western Colorado for the development of the Dinosaur Journey Museum.
Ray and Gerry fished the many lakes on Grand Mesa with their young family, eventually building a cabin on Hotel Twin Lakes. They spent many weekends camping with friends and family on fishing trips to Blue Mesa and then trips to Lake Powell where they kept a houseboat and fishing boat. He took great pleasure in teaching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren to 'cast a line'. He loved having his family around, especially loved his grand and great-grand kids. Ray took many fishing trips with friends to Mexico, Cuba and Canada. Ray and Gerry also loved playing golf, were lifetime members of Bookcliff Country Club with Ray serving a term as President of BCC, and they traveled around the US and to Mexico to play golf. Ray and Gerry enjoyed traveling, playing golf and spending time with their many life-long friends.
They both liked watching live sports events, JUCO baseball, local high school games, the Rockies and the Broncos. With their split screen TV they could watch two sporting events most evenings. There was always a game on.
As his Parkinson's progressed, having coffee with his friends at Burger King every morning was a real highlight for him and he continued going until he no longer was physically able.
Ray is survived by his wife of 71 years, Gerry of Grand Junction; three children, Kathy Bauer (Harley) of Columbia, MO; Diane O'Neal (Jack) of Grand Junction, and Dan (DeAnn) Phipps of Grand Junction; grandchildren, Amanda Bauer, Kristoffer Bauer, Scott (Beckie) Nelson, Jeremy Phipps, Breidan Phipps and Logan Phipps; great-grandchildren, Alonna Bauer, Oliver Bauer, Liam Bauer, Cooper Nelson, Beckham Nelson, Bodhi Nelson and Charli Nelson. He is also survived by brother, Ralph Phipps of Grand Junction and sister, Nina Williams of Delta. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Dwain Phipps, and great-grandson, Parker Bauer.
Ray enjoyed celebrating his birthday every year watching 4th of July fireworks, and we will celebrate the kind, caring, strong man he was while watching fireworks explode every July 4th.
The days and the years to come will not be the same without him, there will be many good days, filled with life and love following the example he lived for us.
2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith.
Services will be held at the Orchard Mesa, City of Grand Junction Cemetery Columbarium site, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity in his name.
Services under the direction of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 13, 2020.