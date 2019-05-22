Raymond M. Greenwald
October 19, 1926 - May 13, 2019
Raymond M. Greenwald, 92, died May 13, 2019, at Center of Foresight.
Ray was born in Denver, Colorado to Conrad and Ruth (Brownell) Greenwald. He had four sisters and one brother. Ray went to South High School. He served his country during WWII on the USS Massachusetts and in the Korean War aboard the USS Gosselin.
Ray married Eva Dorich January 3, 1946, in Seattle, WA. They had one son, Mike, in 1947. Ray enjoyed a long career at the Denver Post as a printer. In 1993 Ray and Eva moved to Grand Junction.
Ray is preceded in death by his wife, Eva, and son, Mike.
He is survived by daughter-in-law, Lydia of Grand Junction, CO; sisters, Betty Carron, and Inez Schaffer of Denver, CO, and grandchildren, Michael D. Greenwald of San Jose, CA; Sarah (Luke) Roswell of Fort Collins, CO; Amy (Mike) Zatkowsky of Centennial, CO, and Sam (Katelyn) Greenwald of Wellington, CO. He was Great Pop to Jacob, Nathan, Olivia, Hayden, Ruby, Xander, Eli, McCoy, Ellie and Abby. Ray was thankful for his nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends, especially Rob Anderson.
Graveside service will be held at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Thursday, May 30, at 1:00 p.m.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on May 22, 2019