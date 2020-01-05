Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond M. Beckage. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Raymond M. Beckage



September 29, 1929 - December 17, 2019



Raymond was born to Michael and Alba Beckage in Bethlehem, PA. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served four years. While he was stationed at Truax Field in Madison, WI, he met and married Marilyn Ott. From this union a daughter and a son were born. Ray was then with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.



In 1972 the family relocated to Aurora, CO. Ray was then at Buckley Field with the Colorado Air National Guard. When he retired he had 42 years of military service and was then a Lt. Colonel.



Ray was one of Mesa County's first disaster preparedness managers and also volunteered for the Grand Junction Police Department for 14 years.



Though they loved the Western Slope, they wintered four years in the South. Ray loved playing softball with the Liniment League in St. Petersburg, Florida.



His parents and a sister preceded him in death. He leaves behind his wife, children, and a sister in Florida.



Services are on January 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Chapel.



Raymond M. BeckageSeptember 29, 1929 - December 17, 2019Raymond was born to Michael and Alba Beckage in Bethlehem, PA. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served four years. While he was stationed at Truax Field in Madison, WI, he met and married Marilyn Ott. From this union a daughter and a son were born. Ray was then with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.In 1972 the family relocated to Aurora, CO. Ray was then at Buckley Field with the Colorado Air National Guard. When he retired he had 42 years of military service and was then a Lt. Colonel.Ray was one of Mesa County's first disaster preparedness managers and also volunteered for the Grand Junction Police Department for 14 years.Though they loved the Western Slope, they wintered four years in the South. Ray loved playing softball with the Liniment League in St. Petersburg, Florida.His parents and a sister preceded him in death. He leaves behind his wife, children, and a sister in Florida.Services are on January 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Chapel. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close