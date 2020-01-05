Raymond M. Beckage
September 29, 1929 - December 17, 2019
Raymond was born to Michael and Alba Beckage in Bethlehem, PA. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force and served four years. While he was stationed at Truax Field in Madison, WI, he met and married Marilyn Ott. From this union a daughter and a son were born. Ray was then with the Wisconsin Air National Guard.
In 1972 the family relocated to Aurora, CO. Ray was then at Buckley Field with the Colorado Air National Guard. When he retired he had 42 years of military service and was then a Lt. Colonel.
Ray was one of Mesa County's first disaster preparedness managers and also volunteered for the Grand Junction Police Department for 14 years.
Though they loved the Western Slope, they wintered four years in the South. Ray loved playing softball with the Liniment League in St. Petersburg, Florida.
His parents and a sister preceded him in death. He leaves behind his wife, children, and a sister in Florida.
Services are on January 10, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Chapel.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020