Raymond "Ray" Michael GuziakAugust 9, 1931 - July 11, 2020Our dad left us on Saturday, July 11, 2020. Instead of pain, he can listen to and dance the Polka with mom, ride a horse with John Wayne and watch over his family from a peaceful place.Raymond "Ray" Michael Guziak was born August 9, 1931, to Michael Matthew Guziak and Anna Eleanor Borsenik in Brant, Michigan and spent his childhood in Port Huron.While in the Air Force, he was stationed in Wilmington, Delaware, Air Defense Squadron. He met the love of his life, Margaret "Marge" Melloy. They married August 22, 1953. Mom passed in 2017 after a 63plus year adventure.Son, Patrick Michael, was born while in Wilmington. After being honorably discharged, they moved back to Michigan and then to East Lansing, where dad graduated from Michigan State University. While attending MSU, Gail Marie was born. The family then headed west, landing in San Diego where Stephen Thomas was born.In San Diego, he was a computer analyst and technical writer for the aerospace industry working on the Atlas Missiles, Strategic Air Command etc. He traveled to many military sites in the U.S. and proudly aboard USS WASP to Cuba. He got his private pilot's license and enjoyed anything that flew.After San Diego they lived in Prescott, Reno, Casa Grande and Santa Fe before settling in Grand Junction in 1980, then Fruita in 2015.They both loved traveling the west/southwest and many of their trips were to Polka festivals. Dad was self-taught on the Button Box/accordion and would often join in with bands. He volunteered at various nursing homes in the valley playing his music.He is survived by sons, Patrick (Robin) San Diego; Stephen (Jo), and daughter, Gail (Tim) Woodmansee; brother, Tom (Patsy), Texas; sister, Jean (Tom) Devereaux, Lexington, Michigan; grandsons, Casey and Jaime Woodmansee, and Mickey Guziak; great-grandchildren, Deegan, Brody, Parks, Ryan and Liam along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and special extended family, Ashley, Kelsey, Lauren, Brook and Eric.Wife, Marge; parents; brothers, Donald, Michael, and Gerry and sister, Theresa preceded him in death.A military service will be held at Veteran's Cemetery, July 30, 10:00 a.m. No other services planned at this time.Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice or Fruita's Sacred Heart Church.