Raymond "Leon" MooreJuly 29, 1942 - June 9, 2020Raymond "Leon" Moore, 77, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away June 9, 2020.He was born to Dorothy Bea (Ratliff) Moore and Ira Raymond Moore on July 29, 1942, in Elmer, Missouri. Leon spent his childhood in Casper, WY, and graduated from Natrona County High School in Casper. He has been a resident of Grand Junction for 50 years.Leon is a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge. He was an automotive painter, body shop manager, and automotive collision repair owner. He opened Moore's Auto Body with his family in 1980.His passions including auto racing. He established the Western Dirt Racing Association with fellow racers in 1995. He spent countless hours promoting dirt oval track racing in nine states for over 15 years. He also enjoyed rodeos and was a prankster and jokester.He is survived by his wife, Marti (Lawless) Moore of Grand Junction, CO; sons, Dean (Lora) Moore, and Allen Moore (Kathy Hinkle); daughters, Shelly Moore (Rodney Ammerman), and Kristine (Ryan) Bradford; 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.Leon is preceded in death by father, Raymond Moore; mother, Dorothy Moore; sister, Phyllis Seymore, and niece, Jeannie Mulette.Due to circumstances a small gathering will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary at 6:30 p.m. A Celebration of Life, which is open to all family and friends, will be held at the Elks Lodge, 249 S. 4th, Grand Junction, CO, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, from 1 - 4:00 p.m.Memorial contributions can be made to Roice Hurst Humane Society or HopeWest Hospice.