Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond Versaw. View Sign

Raymond Versaw

March 24, 1923 - April 3, 2019

Raymond was born at home in a Nebraska farmhouse on March 24, 1923, to H. E. and Florence Holland Versaw, the oldest of five children. His family moved to the San Luis Valley of Colorado late in 1926 where Raymond attended school, graduating from Hooper High School in 1941. He met his wife to be, Naomi McMillan, at Grand Mesa Baptist Camp during high school. They married in Greeley, Colorado on January 16, 1944. Five children were born to this union: Ronald, Daniel, Carol, Larry, and Alan. They were married for 68 years before Naomi's passing in 2012.

Raymond was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1943, and sent to radio and radar school. After his military service, he attended Colorado A & M, and earned a B.A. in physics. He worked in the aerospace and electronics fields for many years and the last 25 years of employment was with the Federal Aviation Administration. They moved to Grand Junction after Raymond retired.

His hobbies included antique cars and airplanes. He summitted each of Colorado's Fourteeners and visited nearly all of the 50 state highpoints.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi; son-in-law, Gary Purdy; daughter-in-law, Pamela Versaw, and brother, Stanley.

He is survived by sons, Ronald (Julie), Morrison; Daniel (Ruth), Hastings, MN; Larry (Cathy), Golden, and Alan (RuthAnn), Colorado Springs; daughter, Carol (Forrest), Grand Junction; two sisters; one brother; 14 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be April 27, in Golden and burial in Cedaredge at a later date.

Gifts may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship or Wycliffe Associates.

Raymond VersawMarch 24, 1923 - April 3, 2019Raymond was born at home in a Nebraska farmhouse on March 24, 1923, to H. E. and Florence Holland Versaw, the oldest of five children. His family moved to the San Luis Valley of Colorado late in 1926 where Raymond attended school, graduating from Hooper High School in 1941. He met his wife to be, Naomi McMillan, at Grand Mesa Baptist Camp during high school. They married in Greeley, Colorado on January 16, 1944. Five children were born to this union: Ronald, Daniel, Carol, Larry, and Alan. They were married for 68 years before Naomi's passing in 2012.Raymond was drafted into the U.S. Navy in 1943, and sent to radio and radar school. After his military service, he attended Colorado A & M, and earned a B.A. in physics. He worked in the aerospace and electronics fields for many years and the last 25 years of employment was with the Federal Aviation Administration. They moved to Grand Junction after Raymond retired.His hobbies included antique cars and airplanes. He summitted each of Colorado's Fourteeners and visited nearly all of the 50 state highpoints.Raymond was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Naomi; son-in-law, Gary Purdy; daughter-in-law, Pamela Versaw, and brother, Stanley.He is survived by sons, Ronald (Julie), Morrison; Daniel (Ruth), Hastings, MN; Larry (Cathy), Golden, and Alan (RuthAnn), Colorado Springs; daughter, Carol (Forrest), Grand Junction; two sisters; one brother; 14 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be April 27, in Golden and burial in Cedaredge at a later date.Gifts may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship or Wycliffe Associates. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close