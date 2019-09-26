Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reba Ruth Hayes. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Service 4:00 PM allahan-Edfast Mortuary 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Reba Ruth Hayes



June 4, 1940 - September 17, 2019



Reba Hayes, 79, of Palisade, CO, passed away peacefully after a long, hard-fought battle with breast cancer.



Reba was born June 4, 1940 in Collbran, CO, to Frank Kimball and Tillie Emma (Michaelsen) Potter. Reba was the youngest of four children. After relocating to Pitkin, CO, the four siblings shared a two-room schoolhouse. Later, they moved to Palisade, where Reba graduated with the class of 1958 as Salutatorian. She was a wrestling cheerleader and very proud of her state wrestling brothers, Robert and Bert. Reba went on to Mesa College and majored in accounting. She worked for John McNulty, CPA, as her first post-grad job.



Reba married Paul Velasquez in 1959 and the two had a daughter, Jo Ann. They later divorced. In 1967 she married George Sanborn and moved to Craig, CO, where she raised her daughter and worked for Sathers Leading Jewelers as the head bookkeeper. She and George owned and operated the Wilderness Transit Company for nine years. Along with her parents, Frank and Tillie, Reba also opened The Near New Furniture Store. She also kept books for Signal Hill Inn and W.W. "Shag" Lang, The Highway Bar, and Camilletti Limousines. She also worked with Charlotte Wix of Sleepy Cat in Meeker, CO. Reba and George parted ways in 1977.



Reba then moved back to the Grand Valley and met and married Jack Turner Hayes. They were married in Meeker in 1993. Together they would travel, golf, and cheer for the Denver Broncos. Reba continued to do bookkeeping services and various other odd jobs throughout the years. She loved playing darts and competing in tournaments with her friends. She also loved going to estate sales with her best friend and sister, Betty.



Reba is survived by daughter, Jo Ann (Ted) Ruckman of Palisade, CO; granddaughter, Julie (Jason) Lachance of Midland, TX; grandsons, Nicholas and Christopher Ruckman of Palisade; great-grandchildren, Emery, Samuel, and Jolene Lachance of Midland, TX; brothers, Robert Potter of Casper, WY, and Bert (Joanne) Potter of Montrose, CO, and special cousin and friend, Mickey Becker of Grand Junction, CO. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and step-children/grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Tillie Potter; sisters-in-law, Ila Potter and Freda Potter; nephew, Lance Kimball Potter; sister, Betty McKelvey, and husband, Jack Hayes.



A memorial service will be held for Reba at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on September 28 at 4:00 p.m. with internment to follow on September 30 at Veteran's Memorial Cemetery at 10:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, Reba's family is suggesting donations be made to Cherubs International in honor of her great-granddaughter, Jolene, at



